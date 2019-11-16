13071 W 20th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking online portal pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Home in Applewood with Private Patio and 2 Covered Parking Spaces - Exceptional location near parks, shopping, dining, Downtown Golden, and the mountains. This home features modern updates throughout, as well as a large finished basement that has potential for a wide range of convenient uses. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Basic cable is included

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5262047)