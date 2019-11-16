All apartments in Applewood
13071 W 20th Ave

13071 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13071 West 20th Avenue, Applewood, CO 80401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Home in Applewood with Private Patio and 2 Covered Parking Spaces - Exceptional location near parks, shopping, dining, Downtown Golden, and the mountains. This home features modern updates throughout, as well as a large finished basement that has potential for a wide range of convenient uses. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Basic cable is included
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5262047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13071 W 20th Ave have any available units?
13071 W 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 13071 W 20th Ave have?
Some of 13071 W 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13071 W 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13071 W 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13071 W 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13071 W 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13071 W 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13071 W 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13071 W 20th Ave has a pool.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13071 W 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13071 W 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13071 W 20th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13071 W 20th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

