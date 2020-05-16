All apartments in Applewood
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1

13029 1/2 W 20th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13029 1/2 W 20th Ave, Applewood, CO 80401

Amenities

cable included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available June 1st

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome + Parking -Applewood Townhomes

All utilities include! (That's right, electric, gas, water, AND even Cable!)

Features:
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Baths
-Dining Room
-Livingroom
-Bonus Room
-A/C
-2 Assigned Parking
-Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, and Cable INCLUDED!
-Approximately 1500 to 2000 square feet of charm!

!!!!!1st Approved application that can take ASAP, RENTS this Great Find!!!!!

Call or text for Application Link to get started.

APPLICATION LINK: https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

303-718-3191
Jan Marie Young, Realtor
Realty Spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1's amenities include cable included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13029 1/2 West 20th Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
