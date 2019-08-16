All apartments in Applewood
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
12581 W 12th Place
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

12581 W 12th Place

12581 West 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12581 West 12th Place, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Freshly Renovated 6 bed 2 bathroom in Golden - This amazing property is a 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit part of a duplex. Located in Golden within walking distance to Daniels Park. This unit includes all new flooring, appliances, counter-tops, fresh paint, and more!

A fenced back yard along with a very large shared fenced front yard is included. An attached two car garage is also with the property and its south-facing garage (snow melts fast).

Close Proximity to Colorado Mills, Daniels Park, Welchester Tree Grant Park, Golden, and 6th Ave! This is the Ideal home for close to mountain living with Denver and all its amenities within reach.

Dogs Allowed

Call or Text for a Showing Now!

(720) 474-2822
Aerowood Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5008745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12581 W 12th Place have any available units?
12581 W 12th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
Is 12581 W 12th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12581 W 12th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12581 W 12th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12581 W 12th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12581 W 12th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12581 W 12th Place offers parking.
Does 12581 W 12th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12581 W 12th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12581 W 12th Place have a pool?
No, 12581 W 12th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12581 W 12th Place have accessible units?
No, 12581 W 12th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12581 W 12th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12581 W 12th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12581 W 12th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12581 W 12th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
