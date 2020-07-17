Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alamosa
Find more places like 711 Murphy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alamosa, CO
/
711 Murphy Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 Murphy Drive
711 Murphy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
711 Murphy Drive, Alamosa, CO 81101
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
711 Murphy Drive Available 08/10/20 - Single Family Housing
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Murphy Drive have any available units?
711 Murphy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alamosa, CO
.
Is 711 Murphy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Murphy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Murphy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 Murphy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alamosa
.
Does 711 Murphy Drive offer parking?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings