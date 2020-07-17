All apartments in Alamosa
Find more places like 711 Murphy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamosa, CO
/
711 Murphy Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

711 Murphy Drive

711 Murphy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

711 Murphy Drive, Alamosa, CO 81101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
711 Murphy Drive Available 08/10/20 - Single Family Housing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Murphy Drive have any available units?
711 Murphy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamosa, CO.
Is 711 Murphy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Murphy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Murphy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 Murphy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamosa.
Does 711 Murphy Drive offer parking?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Murphy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Murphy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings