2710 1st Street, Apt #13
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2710 1st Street, Apt #13

2710 1st St · (719) 580-3698
Location

2710 1st St, Alamosa, CO 81101

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice apartment at a great price which includes heating, water, sewer and trash. This apartment also has a stackable washer/dryer, patio/balcony and storage closet.

No pets allowed.
Sage Apartments is a new apartment complex which offers modern living without the expensive price tag. All of our apartments represent a great value. Included in the great rental price is heating, water, sewer and trash. All of our apartments feature an open floor plan with premium features including a fully furnished kitchen, carpeted living area and plenty of closets and storage space.

Pets/animals are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

