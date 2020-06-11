2614 1st Street, Apt #4

Amenities

Very nice apartment at a great price which includes heating, water, sewer and trash. Laundry service located on site.



No pets allowed.

Sage Apartments is a fairly new apartment complex which offers modern living without the expensive price tag. All of our apartments represent a great value. Included in the great rental price is heating, water, sewer and trash. All of our apartments feature an open floor plan with premium features including a fully furnished kitchen, carpeted living area and plenty of closets and storage space.