Adams County, CO
9732 Birch Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

9732 Birch Lane

9732 Birch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9732 Birch Ln, Adams County, CO 80229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
CORNER STONE PROPERTIES

This stunning never lived-in 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Cornerstone will welcome you with 1,285 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, access to the community club house, fitness center, and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Liberty and Community Park. Also nearby are Mile High Flea Market, Safeway, 3 Margaritas, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Coronado Hills Elementary School, The International School at Thornton Middle, and Academy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

