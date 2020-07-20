All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 7150 Raritan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
7150 Raritan St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

7150 Raritan St

7150 Raritan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7150 Raritan Street, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7150 Raritan st.
For Rent, For Rent, For Rent.

4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms.
2 car detached garage.
Fenced yard.
Washer and dryer hook ups downstairs.
Newer windows have been installed.

Rent- 1850
Deposit- 1850

Pet fee per pet- 500
Pet rent per month per pet- 50.00

Application fee is 30.00 for any over the age of 18 who will be occupying the home.

Apply online at:
fourpeaksdenver.com
7150 Raritan st.
For Rent, For Rent, For Rent.

4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms.
2 car detached garage.
Fenced yard.
Washer and dryer hook ups downstairs.
Newer windows have been installed.

Rent- 1850
Deposit- 1850

Pet fee per pet- 500
Pet rent per month per pet- 50.00

Application fee is 30.00 for any over the age of 18 who will be occupying the home.

Apply online at:
fourpeaksdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Raritan St have any available units?
7150 Raritan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
Is 7150 Raritan St currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Raritan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Raritan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7150 Raritan St is pet friendly.
Does 7150 Raritan St offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Raritan St offers parking.
Does 7150 Raritan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Raritan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Raritan St have a pool?
No, 7150 Raritan St does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Raritan St have accessible units?
No, 7150 Raritan St does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Raritan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Raritan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 Raritan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 Raritan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College