Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5040 E. 96th Pl. #107

5040 East 96th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5040 East 96th Place, Adams County, CO 80229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROMO $450 house payment until March 2020! - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!

Price:$52,000 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the North County Village Mobile Home Community in Thornton, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,550 (lot rent $750/mo and home payment $800/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $66k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~$5,700 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit, home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5074029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have any available units?
5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
Is 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 is pet friendly.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 offer parking?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not offer parking.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have a pool?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not have a pool.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have accessible units?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 E. 96th Pl. #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
