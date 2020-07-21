5040 E. 96th Pl. #107

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROMO $450 house payment until March 2020! - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!



Price:$52,000 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths

Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the North County Village Mobile Home Community in Thornton, CO.



Estimated total monthly payment is $1,550 (lot rent $750/mo and home payment $800/mo) - utilities are NOT included.



This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.



550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $66k per year are required to qualify for the home.



Cash required at close is ~$5,700 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit, home down payment and security deposit.



ITIN's are always welcome!



For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.



(RLNE5074029)