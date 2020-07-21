All apartments in Adams County
42355 E 98th Avenue
42355 E 98th Avenue

42355 East 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

42355 East 98th Avenue, Adams County, CO 80102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
pool table
fireplace
This beautiful property features a wonderful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths. Plus there is a full unfinished basement with pool table and foozball table included. Covered deck off the eatin kitchen. This home has a fenced yard and an above ground pool for summer fun! The 35 acres it sits on are a great bonus with all kinds of possibilities! This home has a recently painted interior and the kitchen is spacious with granite counters and all the amenities you need and want. The main level also has an office and formal dining room. The family room features an electric fireplace that is absolutely beautiful. Available January 1st but doing showings now. $2500 a month. Pets ok with owner approval but may require an additional deposit at owners discretion. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. NO SMOKING. $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have any available units?
42355 E 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 42355 E 98th Avenue have?
Some of 42355 E 98th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42355 E 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
42355 E 98th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42355 E 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 42355 E 98th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue offer parking?
No, 42355 E 98th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42355 E 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 42355 E 98th Avenue has a pool.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 42355 E 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 42355 E 98th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42355 E 98th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 42355 E 98th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
