42355 E 98th Avenue

This beautiful property features a wonderful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths. Plus there is a full unfinished basement with pool table and foozball table included. Covered deck off the eatin kitchen. This home has a fenced yard and an above ground pool for summer fun! The 35 acres it sits on are a great bonus with all kinds of possibilities! This home has a recently painted interior and the kitchen is spacious with granite counters and all the amenities you need and want. The main level also has an office and formal dining room. The family room features an electric fireplace that is absolutely beautiful. Available January 1st but doing showings now. $2500 a month. Pets ok with owner approval but may require an additional deposit at owners discretion. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. NO SMOKING. $55 application fee per adult.