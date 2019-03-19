All apartments in Acres Green
Find more places like 170 Olympus Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acres Green, CO
/
170 Olympus Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

170 Olympus Cir

170 Olympus Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

170 Olympus Circle, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch style home in Acres Green/Littleton - Property Id: 89488

Ranch style home in Acres Green; Perfect for small family or working professionals; 1700 sq feet; 4 total bedrooms, 2 baths; finished basement includes fireplace; 5 minutes from I-25, 470, Schwab and Dtc; backs to bike path; walkable to sweet water park; home is in great shape; looking for caring, thoughtful tenant; pets negotiable; 2 car garage, irrigation system, AC in summer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89488
Property Id 89488

(RLNE4556409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Olympus Cir have any available units?
170 Olympus Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acres Green, CO.
What amenities does 170 Olympus Cir have?
Some of 170 Olympus Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Olympus Cir currently offering any rent specials?
170 Olympus Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Olympus Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Olympus Cir is pet friendly.
Does 170 Olympus Cir offer parking?
Yes, 170 Olympus Cir offers parking.
Does 170 Olympus Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Olympus Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Olympus Cir have a pool?
No, 170 Olympus Cir does not have a pool.
Does 170 Olympus Cir have accessible units?
No, 170 Olympus Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Olympus Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Olympus Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Olympus Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 Olympus Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COMeridian, COCherry Creek, COCastle Pines, CO
Stonegate, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COColumbine, COGlendale, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COCommerce City, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COBerkley, COWelby, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs