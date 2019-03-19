170 Olympus Cir

Amenities
Ranch style home in Acres Green/Littleton - Property Id: 89488
Ranch style home in Acres Green; Perfect for small family or working professionals; 1700 sq feet; 4 total bedrooms, 2 baths; finished basement includes fireplace; 5 minutes from I-25, 470, Schwab and Dtc; backs to bike path; walkable to sweet water park; home is in great shape; looking for caring, thoughtful tenant; pets negotiable; 2 car garage, irrigation system, AC in summer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89488
Property Id 89488
(RLNE4556409)