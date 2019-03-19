170 Olympus Cir

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch style home in Acres Green/Littleton - Property Id: 89488



Ranch style home in Acres Green; Perfect for small family or working professionals; 1700 sq feet; 4 total bedrooms, 2 baths; finished basement includes fireplace; 5 minutes from I-25, 470, Schwab and Dtc; backs to bike path; walkable to sweet water park; home is in great shape; looking for caring, thoughtful tenant; pets negotiable; 2 car garage, irrigation system, AC in summer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89488

Property Id 89488



(RLNE4556409)