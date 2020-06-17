All apartments in Yucca Valley
6404 Hermosa Ave.

6404 Hermosa Avenue · (760) 365-0454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6404 Hermosa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR RENT:
NEWER MANUFACTURED HOME. Looks just like a regular stucco house. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths house. The Master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower with a walk-in closet. Island kitchen and dining area combination. Has central forced Air conditioning and heating system with natural gas. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, 2-CAR garage with a LONG 3-4 cars concrete driveway in front of it and a FENCED LOT!!

SORRY.....NO PETS ALLOWED.

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. 2020.

RENT: $1,250.00/MO. WITH $2,000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT.

APPLY ON-LINE AT www.realty1rentals.com. Please READ the instructions and follow the 3 STEPS to complete your application. We do NOT follow up on incomplete applications.

REQUIREMENTS TO QUALIFY: (Please do NOT APPLY if you do NOT meet these BASIC REQUIREMENTS.)

1. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. Must be able to verify(In writing) that you had a good rental history with a SIMILAR rental for at least 1 year.

2. CREDIT SCORES OF 675 and above. As reported by TransUnion, with NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Credit & Nationwide background is required for EACH occupant over 18 years old. $30.00 PER adult.

3. YOU MUST HAVE AT LEAST 3(X)TIMES THE RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME and have less than 1/4 of your income in bills/liabilities. We do not accept CASH INCOME that is NOT reported on tax returns. We do not accept unemployment or temporary disability income. Self-Employed must provide tax returns as proof of income. We do NOT take bank statements as proof of income.

WARNING ! ! !
BE CAREFUL AS THERE ARE SOME WEBSITES THAT ARE OFFERING PEOPLE THE ABILITY TO "APPLY" FOR OUR RENTALS WITH THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE NOT REPRESENTING THE RENTAL OWNERS AND MANY ARE NOT LICENSED, PROPERTY MANAGERS.

IF YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR ONE OF OUR RENTALS, APPLY ONLY AT:
www:realty1rentals.com.

DO NOT APPLY AT ANY OTHER WEBSITES EVEN IF THEY advertise our rentals. Please note that some websites like ZILLOW.COM OR TRULIA.COM "MAY" ADVERTISE our rentals and that is all O.K. with us, but we ONLY receive notifications of your inquiry.

REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT is NOT affiliated or connected with any other website/company and we DO NOT receive or accepts applications coming from other websites or companies.

Also, BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT ADS POSTED ON "CRAIGSLIST". If you see this rental being advertised on Craigslist and for less than $1,250.00. That ad is a SCAM!!! and it is NOT from us. We do NOT advertise on Craigslist. Do NOT send them money or give them any personal information. APPLY ONLY AT: www.realty1rentals.com or call us at (760)365-0454. Thank you.

REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS LICENSED BY THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF REAL ESTATE. LICENSE # 01001091. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS RENTAL CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY at (760)365-0454 Ext. 1. OR EMAIL US AT: realty1sales@gmail.com. Our office is located at: 7038 Old Woman Springs Road. Yucca Valley, CA. 92284. We are open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have any available units?
6404 Hermosa Ave. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have?
Some of 6404 Hermosa Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Hermosa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Hermosa Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Hermosa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Hermosa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yucca Valley.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Hermosa Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Hermosa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have a pool?
No, 6404 Hermosa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 6404 Hermosa Ave. has accessible units.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 Hermosa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 Hermosa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6404 Hermosa Ave. has units with air conditioning.
