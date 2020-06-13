All apartments in Yucca Valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

56565 Sunnyslope Dr.

56565 Sunnyslope Drive · (760) 365-0454
Location

56565 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the town. Located behind the Boys and girls club and park.

No garage, but it does have a large fenced lot. The washer and drier hookups located inside the unit. NEW mini-split air conditioning and heating units! ALL ELECTRIC. Tenant pays all utilities. Appliances not included.

NO PETS ALLOWED.

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. 2020.

RENT: $1,200.00/MO. WITH $2,000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT.

APPLY ON-LINE AT www.realty1rentals.com. Please READ the instructions and follow the 3 STEPS to complete your application. We do NOT follow up on incomplete applications.

REQUIREMENTS TO QUALIFY: (Please do not apply if you do NOT meet these requirements.)

1. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. Must be able to verify(In writing) that you had a good rental history with a SIMILAR rental for at least 1 year.

2. CREDIT SCORES OF 650 and above. As reported by TransUnion, with NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Credit & Nationwide background is required for EACH occupant over 18 years old. $30.00 PER adult.

3. YOU MUST HAVE AT LEAST 3(X)TIMES THE RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME and have less than 1/4 of your income in bills/liabilities. We do not accept CASH INCOME that is NOT reported on tax returns. We do not accept unemployment or temporary disability income. Self-Employed must provide tax returns as proof of income. We do NOT accept cosigners that will NOT be residing in the house.

WARNING...BE CAREFUL AS THERE ARE SOME WEBSITES THAT ARE OFFERING PEOPLE THE ABILITY TO "APPLY" WITH THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE NOT REPRESENTING THE RENTAL OWNER.

IF YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR ONE OF OUR RENTALS, APPLY ONLY AT:
www:realty1rentals.com.

DO NOT APPLY AT ANY OTHER WEBSITES EVEN IF THEY advertise our rentals. Please note that some websites like ZILLOW.COM OR TRULIA.COM do advertise our rentals and that is all O.K. with us, but we ONLY receive notifications of your inquiry.

REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT is NOT affiliated or connected with any other website/company and we DO NOT receive or accepts applications coming from other websites or companies.

Also, BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT ADS POSTED ON "CRAIGSLIST". If you see this rental being advertised on Craigslist and for less than $1,200.00. That ad is a SCAM!!! and it is NOT from us. We do NOT advertise on Craigslist. Do NOT send them money or give them any personal information. APPLY ONLY AT: www.realty1rentals.com or call us at (760)365-0454. Thank you.

REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS LICENSED BY THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF REAL ESTATE. LICENSE # 01001091. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS RENTAL CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY at (760)365-0454 Ext. 1. OR EMAIL US AT: realty1sales@gmail.com. Our office is located at: 7038 Old Woman Springs Road. Yucca Valley, CA. 92284. We are open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have any available units?
56565 Sunnyslope Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
56565 Sunnyslope Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yucca Valley.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. offer parking?
No, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have a pool?
No, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. has accessible units.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56565 Sunnyslope Dr. has units with air conditioning.
