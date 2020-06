Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa. Recently renovated with new paint and updated flooring throughout. Single car attached garage. Central heat and air. The kitchen and bathrooms feature new corian counter tops. Small backyard. No pets. Water, trash, and gardener included. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747868)