Yuba City, CA
1708 Barrington Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1708 Barrington Dr

1708 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Yuba City
Location

1708 Barrington Drive, Yuba City, CA 95993

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful house in Yuba city - Property Id: 310677

3 beds and 2.5 bath. Separate family and living room. 2 car Garage. House has the laundry machines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310677
Property Id 310677

(RLNE5896234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Barrington Dr have any available units?
1708 Barrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuba City, CA.
What amenities does 1708 Barrington Dr have?
Some of 1708 Barrington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Barrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Barrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Barrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Barrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Barrington Dr offers parking.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Barrington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr have a pool?
No, 1708 Barrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1708 Barrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Barrington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Barrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Barrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
