Yuba City, CA
1237 Casita Drive #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1237 Casita Drive #1

1237 Casita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Casita Drive, Yuba City, CA 95991

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
1237 Casita Drive #1 Available 07/10/20 Nice Condo - Downstairs unit, with off street covered parking. Close access to schools, and easy access to Hwy 99 & shopping. 1 Year Lease. Call (530) 671-8181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have any available units?
1237 Casita Drive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuba City, CA.
What amenities does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have?
Some of 1237 Casita Drive #1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Casita Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Casita Drive #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Casita Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuba City.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does offer parking.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have a pool?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 has units with air conditioning.
