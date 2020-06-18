Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Yuba City
Find more places like 1237 Casita Drive #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Yuba City, CA
/
1237 Casita Drive #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1237 Casita Drive #1
1237 Casita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1237 Casita Drive, Yuba City, CA 95991
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
1237 Casita Drive #1 Available 07/10/20 Nice Condo - Downstairs unit, with off street covered parking. Close access to schools, and easy access to Hwy 99 & shopping. 1 Year Lease. Call (530) 671-8181
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4720139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have any available units?
1237 Casita Drive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yuba City, CA
.
What amenities does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have?
Some of 1237 Casita Drive #1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1237 Casita Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Casita Drive #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Casita Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yuba City
.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does offer parking.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have a pool?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 1237 Casita Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Casita Drive #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 Casita Drive #1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CA
Folsom, CA
Davis, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CA
Antelope, CA
West Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CA
Rosemont, CA
Granite Bay, CA
North Highlands, CA
Lake Wildwood, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Chico
California State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University