5841 Via Romero
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5841 Via Romero

5841 via Romero · No Longer Available
Location

5841 via Romero, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single story! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only one common wall, 2 car garage, community pool and spa, sport courts, walking trails and much more. Ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Via Romero have any available units?
5841 Via Romero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5841 Via Romero have?
Some of 5841 Via Romero's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Via Romero currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Via Romero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Via Romero pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Via Romero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5841 Via Romero offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Via Romero offers parking.
Does 5841 Via Romero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Via Romero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Via Romero have a pool?
Yes, 5841 Via Romero has a pool.
Does 5841 Via Romero have accessible units?
No, 5841 Via Romero does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Via Romero have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Via Romero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Via Romero have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Via Romero does not have units with air conditioning.
