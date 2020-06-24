5551 Tammarisk Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home for lease Located in a gorgeous neighborhood in the heart of Yorba Linda. Huge lot perfect for kids and/or pets!

Fridge, Washer and Dryer included but with no warranty.