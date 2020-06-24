Rent Calculator
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5551 Tammarisk Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:16 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5551 Tammarisk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5551 Tammarisk Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home for lease Located in a gorgeous neighborhood in the heart of Yorba Linda. Huge lot perfect for kids and/or pets!
Fridge, Washer and Dryer included but with no warranty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have any available units?
5551 Tammarisk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yorba Linda, CA
.
What amenities does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have?
Some of 5551 Tammarisk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5551 Tammarisk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Tammarisk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Tammarisk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Tammarisk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive offer parking?
No, 5551 Tammarisk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Tammarisk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have a pool?
No, 5551 Tammarisk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5551 Tammarisk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 Tammarisk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Tammarisk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 Tammarisk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
