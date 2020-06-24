5539 Via Arbolada

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

From the minute you walk in, youll know this warm, fully furnished condo is a place you can call home. Located in a quiet, safe, hilltop community that is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, this home is CHBO complete and comes with everything you need. Just bring your suitcase! Features include stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, working fireplace, private patio with barbecue, swimming pool and jacuzzi, free secured parking for two cars, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Utilities, cable and wi-fi included.



This property is centrally located giving you ultra easy access to any area of the Los Angeles basin. Minutes from Downtown L.A. and Pasadena, Rose Bowl, JPL, CalTech, Pasadena City College, University of Southern California (USC), USC Medical Center, Disney Hall, Music Center, San Gabriel Mountains, The Americana at Brand and Paseo Colorado/Old Town Pasadena. Easy access to the Metro Goldline. 45 minutes to Disneyland and beaches.