Yorba Linda, CA
5539 Via Arbolada
Last updated November 30 2019 at 10:48 AM

5539 Via Arbolada

5539 via Arboleda · No Longer Available
Location

5539 via Arboleda, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
From the minute you walk in, youll know this warm, fully furnished condo is a place you can call home. Located in a quiet, safe, hilltop community that is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, this home is CHBO complete and comes with everything you need. Just bring your suitcase! Features include stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, working fireplace, private patio with barbecue, swimming pool and jacuzzi, free secured parking for two cars, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Utilities, cable and wi-fi included.

This property is centrally located giving you ultra easy access to any area of the Los Angeles basin. Minutes from Downtown L.A. and Pasadena, Rose Bowl, JPL, CalTech, Pasadena City College, University of Southern California (USC), USC Medical Center, Disney Hall, Music Center, San Gabriel Mountains, The Americana at Brand and Paseo Colorado/Old Town Pasadena. Easy access to the Metro Goldline. 45 minutes to Disneyland and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Via Arbolada have any available units?
5539 Via Arbolada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5539 Via Arbolada have?
Some of 5539 Via Arbolada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5539 Via Arbolada currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Via Arbolada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Via Arbolada pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Via Arbolada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada offer parking?
Yes, 5539 Via Arbolada does offer parking.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5539 Via Arbolada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada have a pool?
Yes, 5539 Via Arbolada has a pool.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada have accessible units?
No, 5539 Via Arbolada does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5539 Via Arbolada has units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Via Arbolada have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Via Arbolada does not have units with air conditioning.
