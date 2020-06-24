5535 Via Del Coyote, Yorba Linda, CA 92887 Travis Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey 4 bedroom with one being used as a den. Hardwood floors and carpet. Wrap around back yard with covered patio. New Fencing. Fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. 2 Car Garage with a Driveway. Close to elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
