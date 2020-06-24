All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

5535 Via Del Coyote

5535 Via Del Coyote · No Longer Available
Location

5535 Via Del Coyote, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey 4 bedroom with one being used as a den. Hardwood floors and carpet. Wrap around back yard with covered patio. New Fencing. Fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. 2 Car Garage with a Driveway. Close to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have any available units?
5535 Via Del Coyote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5535 Via Del Coyote have?
Some of 5535 Via Del Coyote's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Via Del Coyote currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Via Del Coyote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Via Del Coyote pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Via Del Coyote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Via Del Coyote offers parking.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Via Del Coyote does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have a pool?
No, 5535 Via Del Coyote does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have accessible units?
No, 5535 Via Del Coyote does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5535 Via Del Coyote has units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Via Del Coyote have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Via Del Coyote does not have units with air conditioning.

