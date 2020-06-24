All apartments in Yorba Linda
5370 La Crescenta
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

5370 La Crescenta

5370 La Crescenta · No Longer Available
Location

5370 La Crescenta, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
garage
GREAT PRICE for Spacious Brighton Ridge Estate w/4-Car Garage & Beautiful Views of Rolling Hills! Bright & Open 3,759-SqFt Floorplan has Soaring Two-Story Ceilings, Two Staircases & Walls of Windows Throughout - Stylish Double Beveled Glass Entry Doors - Recently Updated Chef’s Kitchen Features: New Quartz Countertops, Freshly Painted White Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting & Stainless-Steel Appliances - Big Brkfst Eating Nook w/Slider to Backyard - Kitchen Open to Family Great Rm w/Brick Fireplace & Quartz Wet Bar - Formal Living Rm w/Marble Fireplace - Formal Dining Rm - Generous Master Suite has Walk-In Closet & Retreat/Office Space w/Dual-Sided Marble Fireplace & Wet Bar ... Step Out to Private Balcony Deck w/Scenic Views of Hills & Tree Tops! Master Bath Offers Dual Quartz Vanities, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower - Upstairs Are 3 More Bdrms, Updated Bath w/Dual Vanities & Bonus Rm/Loft - Main Floor 5th Bdrm has Private En-Suite Bath w/Shower, Great for Guests or In-Laws - Main Floor Powder Rm - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Sink - Attached 4-Car Garage w/Direct Access to Home - Approx 13,600-SqFt Lot has Pool-Sized Backyard Complete w/Putting Green, Covered Patio & Sport Court w/Built-In Basketball Hoop - No Mello Roos Tax – No HOA Dues - Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District: Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Ranch Middle & Yorba Linda High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 La Crescenta have any available units?
5370 La Crescenta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5370 La Crescenta have?
Some of 5370 La Crescenta's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 La Crescenta currently offering any rent specials?
5370 La Crescenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 La Crescenta pet-friendly?
No, 5370 La Crescenta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5370 La Crescenta offer parking?
Yes, 5370 La Crescenta offers parking.
Does 5370 La Crescenta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 La Crescenta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 La Crescenta have a pool?
Yes, 5370 La Crescenta has a pool.
Does 5370 La Crescenta have accessible units?
No, 5370 La Crescenta does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 La Crescenta have units with dishwashers?
No, 5370 La Crescenta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 La Crescenta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 La Crescenta does not have units with air conditioning.
