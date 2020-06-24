Rent Calculator
5307 Vista Montana
Location
5307 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Features
In-Home Washer/Dryer
Upgraded Black or Stainless-Steel* Appliances
Espresso Cabinetry
Brushed Nickel Hardware & Fixtures
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Hardwood-Inspired Flooring
Two-Tone Designer Paint
Vaulted Ceilings*
Ceiling Fans
Walk-In Closets*
Private Balcony/Patio
Assigned Covered Parking
Community Amenities
Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool
Resort-Inspired Sundeck with WiFi Access
Soothing Outdoor Spa
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
BBQ Grilling Stations
Luxury Clubhouse with WiFi Areas
Resident Lounge & Kitchen
Billiards Room
Assigned Covered Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 Vista Montana have any available units?
5307 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yorba Linda, CA
.
What amenities does 5307 Vista Montana have?
Some of 5307 Vista Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5307 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda
.
Does 5307 Vista Montana offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Vista Montana offers parking.
Does 5307 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 Vista Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Vista Montana have a pool?
Yes, 5307 Vista Montana has a pool.
Does 5307 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5307 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Vista Montana has units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.
