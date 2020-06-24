All apartments in Yorba Linda
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5265 Avenida De Kristine
5265 Avenida De Kristine

5265 Avenida De Kristine · No Longer Available
Location

5265 Avenida De Kristine, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous Infinity Pool-Incredible City Lite Views-Lush Landscape-Viewing Deck Off Master Ste. 3 Fireplaces Gorgeous Hardwood Floors-Soaring Cathedral Ceilings-Expanded & Improved Floorplan-Central Open Kitchen w/Solid Counters & Full Back Splash-Desirable Culdesac Location-Great Home 4 Entertaining-Handy Wet Bar- Backyard Viewing Deck Looks Out 2 Catalina & Hills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have any available units?
5265 Avenida De Kristine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have?
Some of 5265 Avenida De Kristine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5265 Avenida De Kristine currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Avenida De Kristine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Avenida De Kristine pet-friendly?
No, 5265 Avenida De Kristine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine offer parking?
Yes, 5265 Avenida De Kristine offers parking.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 Avenida De Kristine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have a pool?
Yes, 5265 Avenida De Kristine has a pool.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have accessible units?
No, 5265 Avenida De Kristine does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 Avenida De Kristine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5265 Avenida De Kristine have units with air conditioning?
No, 5265 Avenida De Kristine does not have units with air conditioning.

