Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

5042 Woodcrest Drive

5042 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5042 Woodcrest Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Well kept one story house in a good neighborhood, Central air, nice pretty yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have any available units?
5042 Woodcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5042 Woodcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Woodcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Woodcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Woodcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Woodcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5042 Woodcrest Drive has units with air conditioning.

