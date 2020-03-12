All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4754 Cardena Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4754 Cardena Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4754 Cardena Plaza

4754 Cardena Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4754 Cardena Plaza, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
Single Story Yorba Linda Condo - Quaint single story home in Yorba Linda at the community Yorba Linda Knolls. Located on a cul-de-sac, this condominium offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, around 1,280 square feet. Its high ceilings and many windows help bring in lots of natural light; living room with fireplace opens to dining area. Attached 2 car garage and private patio. Community offers pool, spa, and clubhouse.

Check out this video tour: https://youtu.be/lskIrWLCVxE

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE1877243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have any available units?
4754 Cardena Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4754 Cardena Plaza have?
Some of 4754 Cardena Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 Cardena Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Cardena Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Cardena Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4754 Cardena Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4754 Cardena Plaza does offer parking.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Cardena Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 4754 Cardena Plaza has a pool.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4754 Cardena Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 Cardena Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4754 Cardena Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754 Cardena Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles