4533 Delancy Drive

Beautiful Jamestown community in Yorba Linda. **Recent complete remodeled kitchen. **Dual pane windows. **Newly remodeled bathrooms. ** Closet organizers in bedrooms. ** Bright and spacious layout. ** Recessed lighting. **Newer High efficiency HVAC system and ducts.** Newer water heater. **Newer carpeting in bedrooms. **Interior laundry.**Two car detached garage**In award winning Placentia Yorba Linda School District ** Close to Yorba Linda Town Center, parks,school, and shops.**Easy access to Fwy 57 and 91. For a private showing, please text Anna Tang(714-553-3399)