Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

4320 Wild Ginger Circle

4320 Wild Ginger Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Wild Ginger Cir, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Brand new townhome located in Yorba Linda built by Melia Homes. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room. Cool air system installed, energy efficient features throughout. Smart home technology included, which has nest wifi thermostat, a ring video doorbell, a Sonos wireless speaker. Brand New Washer/Dryer/double door Refrigerator included. Access to award winning school district, Mabel Paine elementary, Yorba Linda Middle, Yorba Linda Hight. HOA features a nice swimming pool, BBQ area, kids playgrounds, a great place to entertain guests and friends. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have any available units?
4320 Wild Ginger Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have?
Some of 4320 Wild Ginger Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Wild Ginger Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Wild Ginger Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Wild Ginger Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle offers parking.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle has a pool.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have accessible units?
No, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Wild Ginger Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Wild Ginger Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
