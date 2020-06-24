4320 Wild Ginger Circle

Amenities

Brand new townhome located in Yorba Linda built by Melia Homes. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room. Cool air system installed, energy efficient features throughout. Smart home technology included, which has nest wifi thermostat, a ring video doorbell, a Sonos wireless speaker. Brand New Washer/Dryer/double door Refrigerator included. Access to award winning school district, Mabel Paine elementary, Yorba Linda Middle, Yorba Linda Hight. HOA features a nice swimming pool, BBQ area, kids playgrounds, a great place to entertain guests and friends. A must see!