Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
3510 Fairmont Boulevard
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

3510 Fairmont Boulevard

3510 Fairmont Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Fairmont Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Panoramic view to Catalina Island!!! Call or text Bill to see this home 7147970863. Enjoy this beautifully located and upgraded 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Master bedroom has a large balcony with a Catalina, city and canyon view perfect for morning coffee or evening enjoyment. Bright home with wooden floors, recessed lighting and full kitchen upgrades including granite counters. Large Living room, dining room, family room, breakfast area indoor laundry, 3 car garage and also a downstairs bedroom and bathroom!. Large pool, spa AND a yard with grass!! Attend the Award winning Yorba Linda Schools! Lease includes gardener and pool maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have any available units?
3510 Fairmont Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have?
Some of 3510 Fairmont Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Fairmont Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Fairmont Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Fairmont Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Fairmont Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Fairmont Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
