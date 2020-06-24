3510 Fairmont Boulevard

Amenities

Panoramic view to Catalina Island!!! Call or text Bill to see this home 7147970863. Enjoy this beautifully located and upgraded 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Master bedroom has a large balcony with a Catalina, city and canyon view perfect for morning coffee or evening enjoyment. Bright home with wooden floors, recessed lighting and full kitchen upgrades including granite counters. Large Living room, dining room, family room, breakfast area indoor laundry, 3 car garage and also a downstairs bedroom and bathroom!. Large pool, spa AND a yard with grass!! Attend the Award winning Yorba Linda Schools! Lease includes gardener and pool maintenance