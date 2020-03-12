21505 Via Espana

Amenities

Beautiful two story Yorba Linda home nestled in prestigious East Lake Village. Home features an open floor plan with huge living room, sliding wood framed glass doors that open to the backyard. First level beautifully tiled, powder room, and office/guest bedroom. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Next to the kitchen is a smaller dining area that up opens to the family room with fireplace. Fully carpeted upstairs you will find a massive den/loft for a play room or game room. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub with separate glass shower. Two good sized bedrooms with jack n' jill bathroom. East Lake Village Association HOA provides countless amenities - includes resort like living with boating on a 15.5 acre lake, many pools, spas, complete full gym, clubhouse and so much more including recreational and fun activities planned by the wonderful association of East Lake Village.