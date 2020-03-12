All apartments in Yorba Linda
21505 Via Espana
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

21505 Via Espana

21505 Via Espana · (213) 422-2566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21505 Via Espana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
Beautiful two story Yorba Linda home nestled in prestigious East Lake Village. Home features an open floor plan with huge living room, sliding wood framed glass doors that open to the backyard. First level beautifully tiled, powder room, and office/guest bedroom. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Next to the kitchen is a smaller dining area that up opens to the family room with fireplace. Fully carpeted upstairs you will find a massive den/loft for a play room or game room. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub with separate glass shower. Two good sized bedrooms with jack n' jill bathroom. East Lake Village Association HOA provides countless amenities - includes resort like living with boating on a 15.5 acre lake, many pools, spas, complete full gym, clubhouse and so much more including recreational and fun activities planned by the wonderful association of East Lake Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21505 Via Espana have any available units?
21505 Via Espana has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21505 Via Espana have?
Some of 21505 Via Espana's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21505 Via Espana currently offering any rent specials?
21505 Via Espana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21505 Via Espana pet-friendly?
No, 21505 Via Espana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21505 Via Espana offer parking?
No, 21505 Via Espana does not offer parking.
Does 21505 Via Espana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21505 Via Espana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21505 Via Espana have a pool?
Yes, 21505 Via Espana has a pool.
Does 21505 Via Espana have accessible units?
No, 21505 Via Espana does not have accessible units.
Does 21505 Via Espana have units with dishwashers?
No, 21505 Via Espana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21505 Via Espana have units with air conditioning?
No, 21505 Via Espana does not have units with air conditioning.
