Beautiful Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Laminated Wood Flooring Throughout the first floor. Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Upgraded Bathrooms. Epoxy floor in the Garage. Great Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21495 Via Espana have any available units?
21495 Via Espana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21495 Via Espana have?
Some of 21495 Via Espana's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21495 Via Espana currently offering any rent specials?
21495 Via Espana is not currently offering any rent specials.