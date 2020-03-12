All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 21440 Via Pepita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
21440 Via Pepita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21440 Via Pepita

21440 via Pepita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21440 via Pepita, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21440 Via Pepita have any available units?
21440 Via Pepita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 21440 Via Pepita currently offering any rent specials?
21440 Via Pepita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21440 Via Pepita pet-friendly?
No, 21440 Via Pepita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21440 Via Pepita offer parking?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not offer parking.
Does 21440 Via Pepita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21440 Via Pepita have a pool?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not have a pool.
Does 21440 Via Pepita have accessible units?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not have accessible units.
Does 21440 Via Pepita have units with dishwashers?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21440 Via Pepita have units with air conditioning?
No, 21440 Via Pepita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles