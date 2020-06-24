21270 Via Del Venado

Amenities

Spacious Home in yorba linda - Property Id: 201052



This property consists of a 3 bedrooms 2 bath house several new upgrades ,stainless steel "Stove" "Microwave Oven" "Dish Washer" and side by side " refrigerator



This house also features a "Central Air Conditioning unit" and Washer and Dry machine hook up.



The master bedroom has his and hers closet and its own private bathroom with high vaulted ceilings. The other two rooms share a hallway bathroom.



There is a hallway linen closet and separate coat closet. The living room has a fireplace and separate dining area.



The yard has built-in irrigation and the owner pays for gardening service. This house also features a two car garage with electric garage door opener.



In a Very upscale community.



