21117 Via Portola
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21117 Via Portola
21117 Via Portola
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21117 Via Portola, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit located in the beautiful Via Portola area. shows in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms up with one bath up and one down. separate 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21117 Via Portola have any available units?
21117 Via Portola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Yorba Linda, CA
.
What amenities does 21117 Via Portola have?
Some of 21117 Via Portola's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 21117 Via Portola currently offering any rent specials?
21117 Via Portola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21117 Via Portola pet-friendly?
No, 21117 Via Portola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda
.
Does 21117 Via Portola offer parking?
Yes, 21117 Via Portola offers parking.
Does 21117 Via Portola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21117 Via Portola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21117 Via Portola have a pool?
No, 21117 Via Portola does not have a pool.
Does 21117 Via Portola have accessible units?
No, 21117 Via Portola does not have accessible units.
Does 21117 Via Portola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21117 Via Portola has units with dishwashers.
Does 21117 Via Portola have units with air conditioning?
No, 21117 Via Portola does not have units with air conditioning.
