Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

20656 Deodar Drive

20656 Deodar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20656 Deodar Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully remodeled single story pool home! One of Yorba Linda's best neighborhood. Large Living room and Dining room, Family room with fireplace and direct access to the gorgeous entertainer's back yard. The chef's Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and also includes an eating area for sit-down dinners overlooking the backyard's lush landscaping and pool. the Master suite also has direct access to the backyard from where you can sneak off late at night to your hot spa under the stars. This home has been fully updated, Windows, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, water softener and even Solar!!
Back yard has gas firepit, beautiful pool, Spa, grass area and mature trees for total privacy! check out the link for a walk-through of the home. Located in the excellent Yorba Linda High School area. Close to shopping, restaurants and miles of walking trails. Call/text Bill to see this wonderful home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20656 Deodar Drive have any available units?
20656 Deodar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20656 Deodar Drive have?
Some of 20656 Deodar Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20656 Deodar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20656 Deodar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20656 Deodar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20656 Deodar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20656 Deodar Drive offers parking.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20656 Deodar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20656 Deodar Drive has a pool.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive have accessible units?
No, 20656 Deodar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20656 Deodar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20656 Deodar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20656 Deodar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

