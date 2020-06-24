20656 Deodar Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Fully remodeled single story pool home! One of Yorba Linda's best neighborhood. Large Living room and Dining room, Family room with fireplace and direct access to the gorgeous entertainer's back yard. The chef's Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and also includes an eating area for sit-down dinners overlooking the backyard's lush landscaping and pool. the Master suite also has direct access to the backyard from where you can sneak off late at night to your hot spa under the stars. This home has been fully updated, Windows, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, water softener and even Solar!!

Back yard has gas firepit, beautiful pool, Spa, grass area and mature trees for total privacy! check out the link for a walk-through of the home. Located in the excellent Yorba Linda High School area. Close to shopping, restaurants and miles of walking trails. Call/text Bill to see this wonderful home.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gFKJqSRxnp9