For lease a beautiful 3 bedroom home on a corner lot in the wonderful neighborhood of East Lake Village. All bedrooms upstairs and low maintenance backyard. Kitchen with granite countertops. The property is located within the Yorba Linda High School boundaries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have any available units?
20405 Via Don Juan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 20405 Via Don Juan currently offering any rent specials?
20405 Via Don Juan is not currently offering any rent specials.