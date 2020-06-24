All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:37 PM

20405 Via Don Juan

20405 Via Don Juan · No Longer Available
Location

20405 Via Don Juan, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
For lease a beautiful 3 bedroom home on a corner lot in the wonderful neighborhood of East Lake Village. All bedrooms upstairs and low maintenance backyard. Kitchen with granite countertops. The property is located within the Yorba Linda High School boundaries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20405 Via Don Juan have any available units?
20405 Via Don Juan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 20405 Via Don Juan currently offering any rent specials?
20405 Via Don Juan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20405 Via Don Juan pet-friendly?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan offer parking?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not offer parking.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have a pool?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not have a pool.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have accessible units?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not have accessible units.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have units with dishwashers?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20405 Via Don Juan have units with air conditioning?
No, 20405 Via Don Juan does not have units with air conditioning.

