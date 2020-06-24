All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 20365 Via Pizarro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20365 Via Pizarro
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

20365 Via Pizarro

20365 Via Pizarro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20365 Via Pizarro, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
20365 Via Pizarro Available 11/12/19 -

(RLNE3862179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20365 Via Pizarro have any available units?
20365 Via Pizarro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 20365 Via Pizarro currently offering any rent specials?
20365 Via Pizarro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20365 Via Pizarro pet-friendly?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro offer parking?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not offer parking.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro have a pool?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not have a pool.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro have accessible units?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not have accessible units.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro have units with dishwashers?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20365 Via Pizarro have units with air conditioning?
No, 20365 Via Pizarro does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles