19096 Alamo Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19096 Alamo Lane
19096 Alamo Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
19096 Alamo Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Open Floor Condo - Property Id: 207702
Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207702
Property Id 207702
(RLNE5590942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have any available units?
19096 Alamo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yorba Linda, CA
.
What amenities does 19096 Alamo Lane have?
Some of 19096 Alamo Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19096 Alamo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19096 Alamo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19096 Alamo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19096 Alamo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane offer parking?
No, 19096 Alamo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19096 Alamo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have a pool?
No, 19096 Alamo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have accessible units?
No, 19096 Alamo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19096 Alamo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19096 Alamo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19096 Alamo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
