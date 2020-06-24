All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

17580 Cerro Verde Drive

17580 Cerro Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17580 Cerro Verde Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom in Yorba Linda. Spacious living, dining room and kitchen. Master bedroom and bathroom. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have any available units?
17580 Cerro Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 17580 Cerro Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17580 Cerro Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17580 Cerro Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive offer parking?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17580 Cerro Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17580 Cerro Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

