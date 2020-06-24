All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17422 Calgary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17422 Calgary Avenue
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

17422 Calgary Avenue

17422 Calgary Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17422 Calgary Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Please call/text Christina at 714-501-8585 for a showing. 17422 Calgary Ave is a beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom + loft, 3 bathroom, single story home. This home boasts 1,725 sq/ft of living space on a 7,234 sq/ft lot with beautiful pool. Custom designed kitchen with solid surface countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances & custom lighting. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the homes open floor-plan. Master bedroom with gorgeous master bath with dual vanities, custom tile, walk in shower, and spacious bath tub. Two car attached garage, Central AC/Heat, and laundry. Walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes away from restaurants, Bristol Farms, and the new Yorba Linda Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have any available units?
17422 Calgary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17422 Calgary Avenue have?
Some of 17422 Calgary Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17422 Calgary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17422 Calgary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17422 Calgary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17422 Calgary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17422 Calgary Avenue offers parking.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17422 Calgary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17422 Calgary Avenue has a pool.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17422 Calgary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17422 Calgary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17422 Calgary Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17422 Calgary Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles