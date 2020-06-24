17422 Calgary Avenue

Amenities

Please call/text Christina at 714-501-8585 for a showing. 17422 Calgary Ave is a beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom + loft, 3 bathroom, single story home. This home boasts 1,725 sq/ft of living space on a 7,234 sq/ft lot with beautiful pool. Custom designed kitchen with solid surface countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances & custom lighting. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the homes open floor-plan. Master bedroom with gorgeous master bath with dual vanities, custom tile, walk in shower, and spacious bath tub. Two car attached garage, Central AC/Heat, and laundry. Walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes away from restaurants, Bristol Farms, and the new Yorba Linda Town Center.