All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17312 Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17312 Orange Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17312 Orange Drive

17312 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17312 Orange Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yorba Linda. Spacious Kitchen and Living Room. Two patios for entertaining. New flooring, cabinets and bathrooms. Private backyard perfect for entertaining with fruit trees. Beautiful home. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17312 Orange Drive have any available units?
17312 Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 17312 Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17312 Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17312 Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17312 Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17312 Orange Drive offer parking?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17312 Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17312 Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17312 Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17312 Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17312 Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17312 Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles