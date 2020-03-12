Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yorba Linda. Spacious Kitchen and Living Room. Two patios for entertaining. New flooring, cabinets and bathrooms. Private backyard perfect for entertaining with fruit trees. Beautiful home. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17312 Orange Drive have any available units?
17312 Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 17312 Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17312 Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.