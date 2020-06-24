All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd)
17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd)

17111 Bastanchury Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17111 Bastanchury Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking For A Property Close to Major Connecting Highways? YOU FOUND IT! -
This duplex home has three bedrooms and one bathroom, combined living and dining leading from the kitchen complete with ample cupboard and counter top space, gas cooking along with washer and dyer hook-ups. Tile floors throughout this home adds to the ease of care with low maintenance living. Sliding glass doors from bedroom lead to a large back yard, perfect for entertaining or just chilling! The two car garage completes this home. This comfy and cozy home is centrally located close to freeways and shopping centers and is the front duplex. Being located in the highly rated Yorba Linda school district adds to the appeal and popularity of this home.

Call now to arrange an inspection.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have any available units?
17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) currently offering any rent specials?
17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) pet-friendly?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) offer parking?
Yes, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) offers parking.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have a pool?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) does not have a pool.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have accessible units?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) does not have accessible units.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have units with dishwashers?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) have units with air conditioning?
No, 17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd) does not have units with air conditioning.
