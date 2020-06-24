17111 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd)

Amenities

Looking For A Property Close to Major Connecting Highways? YOU FOUND IT! -

This duplex home has three bedrooms and one bathroom, combined living and dining leading from the kitchen complete with ample cupboard and counter top space, gas cooking along with washer and dyer hook-ups. Tile floors throughout this home adds to the ease of care with low maintenance living. Sliding glass doors from bedroom lead to a large back yard, perfect for entertaining or just chilling! The two car garage completes this home. This comfy and cozy home is centrally located close to freeways and shopping centers and is the front duplex. Being located in the highly rated Yorba Linda school district adds to the appeal and popularity of this home.



Call now to arrange an inspection.



No Pets Allowed



