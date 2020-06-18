Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2671 Post Place Available 08/01/20 Big Beautiful 5 Bed Home in Spring Lake - This Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the new Spring Lake Development in Woodland CA is calling your name!



2874 sq feet, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs is perfect for a family, or as a guest room. The home also equipped with three car garage and a solar system.



Home features rustic wood looking tile flooring, stainless steal appliances, and recessed lighting features.



Back yard has a covered patio with fan, for a perfect place to relax, artificial low maintenance lawn and a vegetable garden.



Close to the new Spring Lake elementary, beautiful parks, shopping, and free ways.



This property wont last, apply now!



(RLNE5851620)