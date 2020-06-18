All apartments in Woodland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2671 Post Place

2671 Post Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Post Pl, Woodland, CA 95776

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2671 Post Place Available 08/01/20 Big Beautiful 5 Bed Home in Spring Lake - This Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the new Spring Lake Development in Woodland CA is calling your name!

2874 sq feet, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs is perfect for a family, or as a guest room. The home also equipped with three car garage and a solar system.

Home features rustic wood looking tile flooring, stainless steal appliances, and recessed lighting features.

Back yard has a covered patio with fan, for a perfect place to relax, artificial low maintenance lawn and a vegetable garden.

Close to the new Spring Lake elementary, beautiful parks, shopping, and free ways.

This property wont last, apply now!

(RLNE5851620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Post Place have any available units?
2671 Post Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland, CA.
What amenities does 2671 Post Place have?
Some of 2671 Post Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Post Place currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Post Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Post Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 Post Place is pet friendly.
Does 2671 Post Place offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Post Place does offer parking.
Does 2671 Post Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Post Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Post Place have a pool?
No, 2671 Post Place does not have a pool.
Does 2671 Post Place have accessible units?
No, 2671 Post Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Post Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 Post Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 Post Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 Post Place does not have units with air conditioning.
