Woodland, CA
162 Buckeye Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

162 Buckeye Street

162 Buckeye Street · No Longer Available
Location

162 Buckeye Street, Woodland, CA 95695

Amenities

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,571 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5892339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Buckeye Street have any available units?
162 Buckeye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland, CA.
What amenities does 162 Buckeye Street have?
Some of 162 Buckeye Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Buckeye Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 Buckeye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Buckeye Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 Buckeye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 162 Buckeye Street offer parking?
Yes, 162 Buckeye Street offers parking.
Does 162 Buckeye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Buckeye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Buckeye Street have a pool?
Yes, 162 Buckeye Street has a pool.
Does 162 Buckeye Street have accessible units?
No, 162 Buckeye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Buckeye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Buckeye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Buckeye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Buckeye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
