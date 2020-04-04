All apartments in Wofford Heights
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

222 Roby Ln

222 Roby Lane · (760) 379-5479
Location

222 Roby Lane, Wofford Heights, CA 93285

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 Roby Ln · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Located in Wofford Heights - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom mobile is located in Wofford Heights. Appliances include a stove, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Property includes a storage shed and a yard. 1 small dog allowed.
Water Paid.

Able Property Management 760-379-5479
www.AblePM.com

All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Roby Ln have any available units?
222 Roby Ln has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Roby Ln have?
Some of 222 Roby Ln's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Roby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
222 Roby Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Roby Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Roby Ln is pet friendly.
Does 222 Roby Ln offer parking?
No, 222 Roby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 222 Roby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Roby Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Roby Ln have a pool?
No, 222 Roby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 222 Roby Ln have accessible units?
No, 222 Roby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Roby Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Roby Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Roby Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Roby Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
