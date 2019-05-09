8264 Linden Road

Amenities

Terrific 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Duplex with AC and Large Backyard - Terrific 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story duplex with central heating/AC and large fenced in backyard. Just updated freshly painted interior with new carpet throughout. Nice big living room with lots of windows. Efficient kitchen with long counter top that can be used as a breakfast bar. Refrigerator is provide for your use. Half bathroom downstairs with all bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Big master bedroom with dual closets with one walk in. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water and trash. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Applicant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenants must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.



