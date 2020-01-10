Rent Calculator
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
12116 Wintergreen
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12116 Wintergreen
12116 Wintergreen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12116 Wintergreen Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens
Amenities
garage
pool
hot tub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely ground floor two bedroom one bath condo with community pool, spa, and laundry. Shared garage. One indoor and outdoor parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12116 Wintergreen have any available units?
12116 Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Gardens, CA
.
What amenities does 12116 Wintergreen have?
Some of 12116 Wintergreen's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12116 Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
12116 Wintergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 Wintergreen pet-friendly?
No, 12116 Wintergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens
.
Does 12116 Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, 12116 Wintergreen offers parking.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have a pool?
Yes, 12116 Wintergreen has a pool.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
