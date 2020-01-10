All apartments in Winter Gardens
Find more places like 12116 Wintergreen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
12116 Wintergreen
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

12116 Wintergreen

12116 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

12116 Wintergreen Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely ground floor two bedroom one bath condo with community pool, spa, and laundry. Shared garage. One indoor and outdoor parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12116 Wintergreen have any available units?
12116 Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12116 Wintergreen have?
Some of 12116 Wintergreen's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12116 Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
12116 Wintergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 Wintergreen pet-friendly?
No, 12116 Wintergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12116 Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, 12116 Wintergreen offers parking.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have a pool?
Yes, 12116 Wintergreen has a pool.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12116 Wintergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 12116 Wintergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Gardens 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Gardens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Gardens Apartments with Parking
Winter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College