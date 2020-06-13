Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA

Finding an apartment in Windsor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2567 sqft
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
4 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
14 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home. Located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes fully furnished. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage. Gardener included also.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northwest Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
2139 Waltzer Road
2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1872 sqft
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends, Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.

1 of 55

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2038 Stonefield Lane
2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Windsor, CA

Finding an apartment in Windsor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

