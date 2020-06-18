All apartments in Winchester
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

29015 Topeka Circle

29015 Topeka Circle · No Longer Available
Location

29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA 92596

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt. San Jacinto College, Menifee, Close to Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Near shipping and dining at Menifee Countryside Marketplace. Walk into a long foyer with upgraded lavish gray tile through the foyer, kitchen, and dining / expansive great room. Beautiful kitchen with the upgraded sink and large center countertops, plenty of cabinets space, and separate pantry. Brand new stainless steel, stove, and dishwasher, upgraded built-in exhaust system above the stove. Kitchen Window - I love the open floor plan. Master Bathroom, gray tile, double sinks, oversized shower, separate toilet room, and a large area for a vanity set. Walk-In-Closet. Two comfortable additional bedrooms with hall cabinets, a hall closet - long foyer, Full Bathroom with tub/shower, toilet. This home is built with solar, tankless water heater, completed two-car oversized garage. You will fall in love with this one-story home. All of the houses surrounded by the home are all one story that gives you that added privacy. Unfinished backyard. This home will not last long. Brandy New and turn-key ready.

(RLNE5852081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29015 Topeka Circle have any available units?
29015 Topeka Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, CA.
What amenities does 29015 Topeka Circle have?
Some of 29015 Topeka Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29015 Topeka Circle currently offering any rent specials?
29015 Topeka Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29015 Topeka Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 29015 Topeka Circle is pet friendly.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle offer parking?
Yes, 29015 Topeka Circle does offer parking.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29015 Topeka Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle have a pool?
No, 29015 Topeka Circle does not have a pool.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle have accessible units?
No, 29015 Topeka Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29015 Topeka Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 29015 Topeka Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 29015 Topeka Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
