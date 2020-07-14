Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal package receiving

Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore. Our fantastic location places you within minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Lake Elsinore Premium Outlets, Storm Stadium and just a short drive from the San Bernardino Mountains giving you many opportunities to explore near the comforts of home. Santa Rosa Apartment Homes boasts one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that are stylish, grand, and luxurious. Our apartment homes feature complete appliance packages including: refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and full-sized washers and dryers. Residents can also relax and unwind in two crisp, cool swimming pool and spas or get a workout in at our fitness center. There is something for everyone at Santa Rosa Apartment Homes! Come and experience apartment living at its finest!