Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Santa Rosa Apartment Homes

36491 Yamas Dr · (951) 386-2242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA 92595

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1606 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 3002 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2705 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 2908 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Rosa Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore. Our fantastic location places you within minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Lake Elsinore Premium Outlets, Storm Stadium and just a short drive from the San Bernardino Mountains giving you many opportunities to explore near the comforts of home. Santa Rosa Apartment Homes boasts one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that are stylish, grand, and luxurious. Our apartment homes feature complete appliance packages including: refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and full-sized washers and dryers. Residents can also relax and unwind in two crisp, cool swimming pool and spas or get a workout in at our fitness center. There is something for everyone at Santa Rosa Apartment Homes! Come and experience apartment living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have any available units?
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $1,506 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have?
Some of Santa Rosa Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santa Rosa Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Santa Rosa Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Santa Rosa Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Santa Rosa Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
